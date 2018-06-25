Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall causes water-logging, disruption of local train services

Mumbai: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Maharashtra’s Mumbai city on Monday morning, causing water-logging and disruption of local train services.

The downpour led to water logging in several areas, including East Matunga, Sion, Colaba, Chembur East and Santacruz. “Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should have cleaned the drains earlier. They had not done anything for the public. This has become a routine now. It is next to impossible to travel on the roads,” a local from Matunga told ANI. Colaba Observatory recorded 90 mm of rains; meanwhile, Santacruz observatory recorded 231 mm of monsoon rains in the last 24 hours.

According to Central Railway, services of local trains on all three lines (Mainline, Harbour, and Trans-harbour) have also been affected running 7-10 minutes late. Trains on Up and Down lines between Thane and Byculla stations were running late by 15-20 minutes.

In a related incident, seven cars were damaged after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed at Vidyalankar road in Wadala’s Antop Hill following the heavy rain. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue in the region.