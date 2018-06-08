Mumbai Rains: Heavy rain lashes in city, disrupts local train services

Mumbai: Heavy rain lashed in Mumbai on Thursday, disrupting local train services on Central and Harbour lines and causing waterlogging in low-lying areas. Commuting was a misery as it rained for nearly three hours and resulted in massive traffic snarls. The city recorded 27mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12mm and 21mm, respectively. Officegoers suffered as Central and Harbour line services were delayed by 20 minutes. However, the Western Railway’s suburban services remained unaffected.

Railway tracks were flooded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Wadala, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Sion and Kurla, leading to the hiccups in services. In the evening rush hour, a SPAD (signal passed at danger) incident was reported at Wadala station. Commuters voiced their dissatisfaction at the unpreparedness of the railways. “We have seen waterlogging on tracks and disruption of train services in the first few showers. What will authorities do when it rains heavily?” demanded commuter Rajesh Khillari.

The flow of traffic on the main arteries was sluggish, especially at Haji Ali and Andheri subway because of waterlogging, further inconveniencing the public. Other waterlogged areas of the city were Malabar Hill, Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King’s Circle, Nagpada, Kurla, Vikhroli, Malad, Santacruz (E), Jogeshwari, Bandra and Marol-Maroshi. According to the Disaster Management Department of the BMC, 20 trees collapsed and two short circuit incidents were reported.