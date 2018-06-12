Free Press Journal
Mumbai Rains: Central Railway's 'waterproof' engine to move local trains during downpour

— By Agencies | Jun 12, 2018 08:40 am
MUMBAI: In a good news for Mumbai train commuters who witness frequent disruption in services in heavy rains due to water logging on the tracks, the Central Railway is ready to roll out a modified, “waterproof” locomotive engine that could be operated even in 12 inches of water.

Usually, only four inches of water can bring a locomotive engine to halt and force the train to stay put until water on the tracks recede. The modified locomotive engine can move local trains as well as long-distance trains that get stuck on tracks due to water-logging, a senior Central Railway official said on Monday.

“In the view of heavy rainfall adversely affecting suburban train services since the last few years, we have developed a modified locomotive engine which will be  handy to pull out rakes marooned in rain waters,” said Central Railway chief PRO Sunil Udasi.


