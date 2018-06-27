Mumbai Rains: BMC pats its own back for not allowing flooding in chronic spots

Mumbai: The BMC continues to pat its own back for not allowing flooding in 120 chronic waterlogging-prone spots. But there are few takers for these claims. On Monday, for almost the entire day, several areas remained submerged in calf-deep water, with reports of waterlogging in nine areas in the city. But BMC is conveniently disregarding these.

Vijay Singhal, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said the situation in low-lying areas was not as bad as in preceding years. “We worked on crucial flooding spots and made sure water receded faster. There was no flooding in spots such as Elphinstone Junction, Andheri, Kurla Road and SV Road in Borivli,” Singhal said, adding that although Hindmata flooded, the water receded faster than before. He also said that 633 civic officials and around 4,000 BMC workers were actively involved in managing the situation.

According to the BMC, flooding was reported at Sion’s Road number 24, Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga, Samaj Mandir Hall in Pratiksha Nagar in the island city, Chembur and Filterpada in the eastern suburbs, and Milan Subway in Vile Parle, Sainath Subway in Malad, National College at SV Road, and Siddharth Hospital at Goregaon in the western suburbs.

Citizens, however, said the ground reality was different and complained about waterlogging in Kurla, Chembur, Five Gardens in Wadala, Khar and Bandra, among other areas. A Bandra resident said the corporation has been lying through its teeth. “The BMC never came to fix a pothole, or cover a manhole or a drain in our area. Even Ashish Shelar (Mumbai president of Bharatiya Janata Party) said the corporation is doing its best to help the city and citizens. It was exactly otherwise,” said Joy Ghosh.

Another resident said suburbs were being neglected, even though the highest rainfall was in these areas. “BMC only focused on the island city, whereas the city recorded its highest rainfall in the western suburbs. They have concentrated so much on these areas that there was less flooding in south Mumbai, but they neglected the other end of the funnel totally,” said Vishnu Venkatraman, a Saki Naka resident who had to wade through ankle-deep water to his place of work.