Mumbai Rains: 4 lakh compensation for Uran lightning victim’s kin

Bhayandar: Less than two weeks after a fisherman died due to lightning at the seashore in a small village in the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar, the district administration disbursed Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the deceased family.

The incident was reported from Patan Bunder village at around 6:30 am on June 9, when the deceased identified as Stanny Admani (60) had gone to check his fishing accessories and equipment in the boat which had been anchored on the seashore owing to the monsoon fishing ban. While Stanny succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital in Bhayandar, six others who were also present in the vicinity to answer the natures call sustained minor injuries.

After getting to know about the incident, tehsildar Adhik Patil asked his concerned subordinates to file a report and after completing the mandated formalities handed over the pay-out towards compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Former corporator-Bernard D’Mello and Member of Parliament Raja Vichare followed up on the issue with the district administration so as to ensure speedy disbursal.

The government had recently decided to pay Rs. 4 lakh to each victim of natural calamity, including lightning strikes.