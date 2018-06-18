Mumbai Rains: 21 incidents of tree fall as rain lashes city, suburbs

Mumbai: After a pause, showers again lashed the city causing water-logging in low-lying areas and a building wall to collapse in Jogeshwari. Even more worrisome were the 21 incidents of tree fall on Sunday with 6 each in the city and eastern suburbs and 10 in the western suburbs. However, no casualties or injuries were reported, the disaster management monsoon report states.

In a late night incident on Saturday, a building wall in Jogeshwari area collapsed due to incessant rain damaging six cars and one bike in the parking lot. No injuries or casualties were reported. In Thane, a tree fall incident was reported near Eternity Society which damaged 5 cars. No casualties were reported. In western suburbs, a huge tree crash landed on a vacant rickshaw at Marol Road near the check post in the Aarey Colony area. No casualties were reported.In the last 24 hours, Colaba recorded 50.6mm and Santacruz recorded 23.4mm rainfall.

According to IMD forecast, “A few spells of shower are likely to occur in the city and suburbs in the next 48 hours.” Waterlogging was reported in eastern suburbs in Nehru Nagar, Station Road, Kurla (East) and near Chunabhatti Depot. In the western suburbs, waterlogging was reported in Veer Desai Road in Andheri West and Shastri Nagar in Kalina, Santacruz East.