Mumbai rains: 2 days into monsoon, BMC has already received 50 complaints of trees falling

Mumbai: It’s only been two days that it is raining and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 54 complaints of either trees or branches falling. According to the officials of the BMC they had trimmed around 60,000 tress before the rains started, even then the number of complaints BMC has received is surprising.

The highest number of complaints came from the eastern suburbs 24, the western suburbs reported 21 complaints while nine came from the island city area. An official said that of the total number of cases, only around 25 were of trees falling. “Such complaints are usually higher at the start and the end of the monsoon season. In the beginning of the season, trees are not used to the rain and towards the end, the wind velocity is higher,” said the official to the Indian Express.

Civic officials have blamed it on the heavy rainfall that the city received on June 10. The BMC’s rain plan has identified 203 important water logging spots in the city. The Storm Water Drains department was not able to complete the de-silting of the Mithi River in the western suburbs this year.

The Storm Water Department (SWD) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified nullahs where de-silting work have been completed and encroachers continue to dump waste in it. According to the officer from the SWD of civic corporation M-East ward which comprises areas like Govandi, Mankurd and Kurla are the vulnerable areas where the nullahs are getting worse again and again. In fact 16 nullahs in both these wards have been identified which get filthy due to the citizens.

The BMC has also identified areas prone to landslides in Mumbai city. As per the official information from the Disaster Management Department, Bhandup has 161 spots prone to landslides but these spots do not have vulnerable settlements like houses on these identified landslide spots.

Mahesh Narvekar, Director of Disaster Management Department of BMC remarked, “The maximum number of landslide areas fall under the collector land but the BMC has to take the final call. Even after warning them they continue to on the areas prone to landslides, which is dangerous especially during monsoons. Therefore sign boards depicting warnings and awareness have been installed in each such area regarding what steps to be taken during emergency. In every area five municipal schools have been selected to be used during emergency time.”