Mumbai Rains: 12 cars turn into scrap under tonnes of rubble, after building wall collapses in Wadala

Mumbai: The compound wall of Lloyd Estates, a building adjacent to Dosti Reality in Wadala East, collapsed on Monday morning – possibly battered by the incessant overnight rain – and turned 12 cars into worthless scrap. The residential building, for all practical purposes, now sits on the edge of a precipice, so to speak.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported. The residents of the ‘D’ wing of the building complex were nonetheless asked to evacuate. Of the 12 cars, which were reduced to a mangled heap under tonnes of rubble, there were both sedans and hatchbacks; four vehicles were extricated from the debris but four others are still waiting for a helping hand.

A case has been registered against the buil-ders – Deepak Garodia, Kishan Garodia and Rajesh Shah – under IPC sections 287, 336, 431, 427 by the residents of Lloyd’s Estate. There is already an ongoing one and a half year old case against the Dosti Reality filed by the residents in the city civil court, wherein they had complained of the alleged illegal excavation conducted by the buil-ders. It is this excavation work that was allegedly responsible for the collapse of the wall. Senior Police Inspector Sudarshan Paitankar confirmed that the case

is registered against the builder at Antop Hill police station. The intriguing part is that although the BMC was aware of the on-going case as well as the residents’ complaints and the structural reports, they had still approved the IOD/CC papers which are mandatory at the onset of the construction. ‘‘They are all hand in glove with the builders,” alleged Simran Parmar, a resident who registered the FIR.

Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) is an essential permission given to the developer by the municipal authorities whereas the commencement certificate (CC) is issued by the local authority certifying the construction may commence. “The BMC had given them the IOD/CC certificate but this mishap has happened due to rain. The BMC will conduct a separate investigation,” insists Keshav Ubale, F North, BMC official.

Although residents feared that scores of labourers working on the adjacent site of Dosti Constructions might have been buried in the rubble, the statement from the builders said that their 50 workers were safe and have been rescued. Nonetheless, a National Disaster Response Force led by sniffer dogs scoured the rubble for anybody who might be buried. They drew a blank. BJP MP Ashish Shelar and MLA Kale Kolamkar later descended on the complex and promised appropriate safety measures!

Kiran Thakar, a resident who is living in Dosti Blossom for 2 years, the adjacent building, said, “There was a crack in our parking lot due to the excavation. We had been complaining but no action was taken. The builder was not paying attention. This was bound to happen.” Advocate Aditya Pratap, who is privy to the plans of the project, said, “The wall caved in due to extensive excavation – right up to the edge of the building’s boundary wall. The BMC permitted them to build a jumbo basement area which was beyond the permissible limit. This was the main reason for the collapse.”

Harsh Badeka, an Assistant Director who works in the film industry and is a resident of the C wing, said, “The BMC’s structural report says that the building is safe. How is it possible when you can clearly see the uneven stilt caused by the excavation? It was repaired a few months ago and it reoccurred. And now, this cave-in has happened. Several residents are confused as to how to take action.”

It was around 6pm that the situation was brought under control; the Dosti builders sent in their machines and labourers to fill the gap in the basement area. At the time of going to press, the four cars still stuck were being lifted. The builders have assured the residents that once the cars are pulled out, the basement would be cleared for parking.