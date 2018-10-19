Mumbai: Rain forecast for two days

Mumbai: Several areas in Mumbai were inundated by thunder, lightning and rain on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a similar pattern of intermittent rain for the next two days. The weather observatory has also predicted moderate to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the city for the next 48 hours. “The showers were owing to a weather system in the Bay of Bengal which had developed into a well-marked low pressure area.

Moderate rains will continue over the city and suburbs for the next two days. However, there will be no decrease in temperature,” said an IMD official. Mumbaikars also witnessed thunderstorm along with high velocity winds in Fort, Nariman Point and Colaba. Some areas like Borivali and central suburbs, along with Navi Mumbai, had witnessed these on Wednesday. “Convection as seen through the Doppler radar of Mumbai and Goa indicates intense tall vertical development of clouds over the west coast, south madhya Maharashtra and near Raigad,” tweeted KS Hosalikar, deputy director, IMD.

As it was Dussehra evening, most Mumbaikars were out celebrating, but the rains washed away certain plans of travel and festivities. “I was out with my family visiting temples and the sudden rain left us drenched and ruined our plans,” said Akriti Singh, a commuter. The heavy downpour also disrupted local train services on all three lines, which were running late by 10 to 15 minutes.