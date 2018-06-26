Mumbai Rain Effects: Water-logging at Mira Road

Bhayandar: The spell of heavy rains on Monday morning left many areas of the twin-city waterlogged and again exposed the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) apathy towards controlling massive debris dumping in the region, shoddy de-silting and disaster preparations to face the monsoon blues.

Intense waterlogging was reported from various parts of the twin-city including — Laxmi Baug, Western Park, Mandvi Pada, Munshi Compound, Krishnasthal, Gaurav Sankalp, Hatkesh, Silver Sarita in Kashimira, some parts of Kanakia and Shanti Nagar in Mira Road and Bakery Lane in Bhayandar (west). 38 low-lying areas which are chronic flooding spots during heavy rains have been identified by the civic administration. However, people had to wade through knee-deep water, as there were no adequate motor pumps to drain out water, even as some places were provided with non-functional pumps by the MBMC appointed contractor. Several cases of tree falls were also reported from various parts of the twin-city.