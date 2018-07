Mumbai Rain Alert: Water-logging in low line areas in Parel, Dadar; Western Express Highway flooded

Mumbai has been hit by heavy monsoon today with rainfall crossing 110 mm in some areas. Water logging at low line areas in Dadar and Parel have already begun. Post the collapse of Gokhale bridge at Andheri, commuters are advised to stay safe. Watch this spce for more alerts on Mumbai monsoon.

