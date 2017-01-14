Mumbai: Railways to run extra locals for Marathon

Mumbai: The the Central and Western will run special trains during early morning hours on Sunday, for the benefit of the participants of the Mumbai Marathon.

The Central Railway will run two suburban special trains, one each from Kalyan and Panvel station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Station (CST).

Central line special:

Kalyan-CST special train will leave Kalyan at 3 am and reach CST at 4.30 am

Harbour Line special:

Panvel-CST special train will leave Panvel at 3:10am and reach CST at 4:30am

However, the local trains going towards CST which leaves from Kalyan at 4: 41am and leaves from Vashi at4am would remain cancelled.

Western Railway: will also run two additional services between Virar and Churchgate stations.

The first special train will leave Virar at 2:45 am and reach Churchgate at 4:23 am.

The second special train will leave Virar at 3:05 am and reach Churchgate at 4:43 am