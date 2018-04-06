Mumbai: Railways pats its own back before the Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Central and Western Railways on Thursday patted their own back before the Bombay High Court. The authorities highlighted a string of ‘services’ they have initiated over the last few years for the welfare of the citizens. The railway authorities told the HC they have constructed nearly 43 Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) on Central line and have planned around 65 FOBs on the Western line.

The railway authorities made these claims in their respective affidavits filed before a division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Makarand Karnik. The affidavits were filed in response to the orders passed in March 2017 by a division bench headed by Justice Vidyasagar Kanade asking the railways to give a detailed information on the amenities provide to the public. The bench had then also asked the authorities to spell out if they have any technology to detect the presence of any foreign object on the tracks.

In their affidavits, the central railways have said it does not have knowledge of any technology to detect iron rods or any other objects kept on the tracks deliberately to cause accidents. On the other hand, the western railways claimed all its tracks are ‘circuited’ and the presence of any such object is sensed by the signal, resultantly, the train stops automatically. The Western Railways have further claimed it has completed the work of increasing height of the platforms of all it railway stations (from Churchgate to Virar) within the deadline of March 2018.

The Central Railways also highlighted a chart showing the number of accidental deaths over the past few years and has accordingly claimed that instances of such deaths have reduced. The chart shows 1924 overall deaths on central line as against 2185 deaths in 2015 and 2114 deaths in 2016. Claiming to have being ‘committed’ for the safety of commuters, both the authorities stated they have launched several campaigns making the general public aware of the harms of crossing tracks, travelling on foot boards etc. The authorities have also highlighted the deployment of guards in trains to ensure safety of public in general and women in particular. In a bid to de-congest trains and reduce the ever increasing crowd, the Central Railways have proposed to procure 210 new air-conditioned rakes. The authorities have also claimed to have started numerous Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs) to ensure immediate treatment is provided to injured commuters.