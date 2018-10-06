Mumbai Railways Mega Block: Train services to be affected on Central, Harbour and Western line on Sunday, October 7

Mumbai Railways Mega Block, Sunday mega block, mega block in Mumbai , mega block on central line, harbour line mega block, mega block on harbour line , Jumbo Block

Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega Block on most of the Sundays for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones. Central Railway’s Train Block is called Mega Block and Western Railway’s Train Block is called Jumbo Block.

Central Line

MATUNGA – MULUND Dn FAST LINE (01.00 hrs – 06.00 hrs) o­n 06/07.10.2018 (Saturday/Sunday Night)

Diversion of DN Mail/Express and Passenger Trains

Dn Mail/Express trains 12051 Dadar – Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express, Train No.51153 CSMT Mumbai- Bhusaval Passenger and Train No.22105 CSMT Mumbai-Pune Indrayani Express will be diverted o­n DN slow line between Matunga and Mulund and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Cancellation Of suburban services

Kurla- Kalyan Local leaving Vidyavihar at 05.39 hrs, Dadar- Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 06.48 hrs will remain cancelled and Dadar- Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 08.07 hrs will run ex. Vidyavihar leaving at 08.21.

Harbour Line

CSMT – KURLA/MAHIM UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES (01.20 hrs – 06.20 hrs)

Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving CSMT Mumbai/Vadala Road leaving from 04.32 hrs to 06.46 hrs and Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 04.03 hrs to 05.59 hrs will remain suspended.

Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Andheri leaving CSMT Mumbai from 04.26 hrs to 06.51 hrs and Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Bandra/ Andheri from 05.13 hrs to 06.16 hrs will remain suspended.

However special local trains will run o­n CSMT Mumbai – Kurla and Kurla – Panvel sections during the block except shutdown period.

Harbour Line passengers are also permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway during the block period.

Western Line

No Day Block on Western Railway on 07.10.18. Only Night Block on slow lines.

MUMBAI CENTRAL – SANTACRUZ UP AND DN SLOW LINES (00.30 hrs – 04.30 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of track, signalling and overhead equipment, four hours Jumbo Block will be taken on Up and Dn slow lines between Mumbai Central (Local) and Santacruz stations during midnight of Saturday, 6th October 2018 and Sunday 7th October, 2018 from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs.

During the block, all Up and Dn slow line trains will run on Up and Down fast lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations. These diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Parabhadevi and Matunga Road for want of platform in Dn direction and at Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi in Up direction for want of platform and FOB at Mahim. All Dn slow locals will take double halt at Lower Parel, Mahim Jn and Khar Road. All Dn slow locals will take double halt at Lower Parel, Mahim Jn and Khar Road. All Up slow locals will take double halt at Khar Road.

Due to jumbo Block, there will be no suburban services to and from Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations and there will be no suburban services in Up direction at Lower Parel and Mahim from 00.30 to 04.30 hrs.