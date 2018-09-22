Mumbai Railways Mega Block: Train services on all 3 lines will not be affected on Sunday, September 23
Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega Block on most of the Sundays for the maintenance works of rail tracks and other related works under both the Railway zones.
Central Railway announced the details of Mega Block on Harbour Line and Central Line on Sunday, 23.09.2018. Western Railway not yet announced Jumbo Block details in Western Line on 23.09.2018.
Central Line
No Mega Block on Main Line on 23.9.2018.
Central Railway announced that there will be no mega block on main line on 23.9.2018 to facilitate movement of devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganapati.
Harbour Line
No Mega Block on Harbour Line and Trans- harbour Line on 23.9.2018.
Central Railway announced that there will be no mega block on harbour line and trans- harbour line on 23.9.2018 to facilitate movement of devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganapati.
Western Line
Not yet announced the Jumbo block details