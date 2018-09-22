Mumbai Railways Mega Block: Train services on all 3 lines will not be affected on Sunday, September 23

Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega Block on most of the Sundays for the maintenance works of rail tracks and other related works under both the Railway zones.

Central Railway announced the details of Mega Block on Harbour Line and Central Line on Sunday, 23.09.2018. Western Railway not yet announced Jumbo Block details in Western Line on 23.09.2018.

Central Line

No Mega Block o­n Main Line o­n 23.9.2018.

Central Railway announced that there will be no mega block o­n main line o­n 23.9.2018 to facilitate movement of devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganapati.

Harbour Line

No Mega Block o­n Harbour Line and Trans- harbour Line o­n 23.9.2018.

Central Railway announced that there will be no mega block o­n harbour line and trans- harbour line o­n 23.9.2018 to facilitate movement of devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganapati.

Western Line

Not yet announced the Jumbo block details