Mumbai Railways Mega block: 5-hour block on Harbour line, no block on Central, night block on Western
Western and Harbour lines will face some problems, while Central line will face no block on September 30. There will be no mega block on Sunday on Central line and on the Western line things will be all good on the day, but you will face difficulties in night while travelling on the Western line.
However, there are some bad news for the passengers travelling from Harbour line because some of the trains are suspended.
Here is the full schedule on trains running on 30.8.2018
CENTRAL LINE
NO MEGABLOCK ON THIS SUNDAY
WESTERN LINE
NO DAY BLOCK ON THIS SUNDAY
- Night Block between Vasai Road & Bhayander Up & Down Fast Lines From 00:03 hrs to 04:00 hrs on 29th Sept (Saturday) & 30th Sept (Sunday)
- During the block, some Up & Down local trains will remain cancelled.
HARBOUR LINE
KURLA-VASHI UP & DOWN LINES FROM 11:10 AM TO 4:10 PM
- Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving CSMT from 10:34 am to 3:39 pm & Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10:21 am to 3:41 pm will remain suspended.
- However special local trains will run on CSMT – Kurla & Vashi – Panvel sections during the block period.
- Harbour Line passengers are also permitted to travel via Trans-Harbour / Main Line from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm.