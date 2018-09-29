Mumbai Railways Mega block: 5-hour block on Harbour line, no block on Central, night block on Western

Western and Harbour lines will face some problems, while Central line will face no block on September 30. There will be no mega block on Sunday on Central line and on the Western line things will be all good on the day, but you will face difficulties in night while travelling on the Western line.

However, there are some bad news for the passengers travelling from Harbour line because some of the trains are suspended.

Here is the full schedule on trains running on 30.8.2018

CENTRAL LINE

NO MEGABLOCK ON THIS SUNDAY

WESTERN LINE

NO DAY BLOCK ON THIS SUNDAY

Night Block between Vasai Road & Bhayander Up & Down Fast Lines From 00:03 hrs to 04:00 hrs on 29th Sept (Saturday) & 30th Sept (Sunday)

During the block, some Up & Down local trains will remain cancelled.

HARBOUR LINE

KURLA-VASHI UP & DOWN LINES FROM 11:10 AM TO 4:10 PM