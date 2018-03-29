Mumbai Railways: Harbour line trains to start from Goregaon today

Mumbai: Passengers facing hardships of travelling from Goregaon to Andheri station to catch a Harbour line train can heave a sigh of relief. Today, March 29, CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the harbour line starting from Goregaon.

The project which was delayed for four years, has now come to an end. The new harbour line starting from Goregaon will provide passengers facility of commuting directly from Goregaon to Andheri. Earlier, the passengers had to travel to Andheri to take Harbour line trains.

In a statement by the Western Railways, the project will benefit around 13,000 passengers travelling from Andheri via Harbour Line, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The project is the second phase of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2). The project will not just ease the travellers but also the Western Railway as more than 35 lakh passengers travel daily.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, CM Fadnavi will also inaugurate elevators in Borivli and Dadar, escalators at CSMT, Dockyard Road, Thane and Lonavala, an elevated booking office at Andheri, foot overbridges at Chunabhatti, an extended foot overbridge at Virar and solar panels at Ram Mandir and Santacruz. Western and Central railway stations are also getting LED lights