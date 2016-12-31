Mumbai: Railways gear up for heavy rush on New Year’s eve

Mumbai: With New Year’s eve falling on a weekend, the railways are anticipating heavy rush of revellers and hence security at all the major railway stations will be beefed up on December 31.

The railway authorities said that south Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Churchgate would see footfall of lakhs of commuters as every year and hence all required arrangements will be put in place. “We will run extra local trains to clear the crowd post-midnight. The special local trains would run from Churchgate to Virar station, ” said a Western Railway official.

Considering the unusual flow of passengers, all small and big stations on suburban routes will have railway announcements during the night. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) would also have a sizeable presence on important stations and terminals as a part of enhanced security measures.

Sachin Bhalode, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF (CR) said, “We will be deploying eight RPF policemen at stations like CST, Dadar, Kurla and Thane since these places are usually overcrowded. These teams have been specifically asked to keep a watch on hooligans who might harass and cause inconvenience to other commuters.”

The GRP will also have their officials deployed at CST, Churchgate, Dadar and Bandra, among other railway stations.

These stations lead to iconic New Year nightspots like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Dadar Chowpatty and Carter Road, officials said.

“We will conduct anti-sabotage checks at important stations with the help of the dog squad during crowded hours. We are co-ordinating with the railway authorities for effectively handling of the situation that day,” said a GRP officer.

RPF officials would also monitor CCTV footages of all the stations for suspicious activities once the crowd starts swelling.

BEST will run special buses from the routes near beaches and waterfronts of the city. It will ply 17 additional bus services to Gateway of India, Juhu, Gorai and other beaches from 10pm on December 31.

Similarly, the railways too have trains to return home with both Western and Central Railway running special suburban trains on the occasion. Central Railway will run four suburban special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Kalyan and CST and Panvel on January 1, 2017 (after the midnight) for the benefit passengers on the occasion of New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile hotels, bars and pubs will be kept open till 5 am and wine shops will remain open till 1 am.

Central line specials:

CST-Kalyan special train will leave CST at 1:30 am and reach Kalyan at 3 am Kalyan-CST special will leave Kalyan at 1:30 am and reach CST at 3 am.

Harbour line specials:

CST-Panvel special will leave CST at 1:30 am and reach Panvel at 2:50 am Panvel-CST special will leave Panvel at 1:30 am and reach CST at 2:50 am

Western Railway will also run eight special local trains on midnight of December 31. There will be four special trains running from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to Churchgate.