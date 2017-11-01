Mumbai: Railways changes local train schedule from November 1 onwards

Mumbai: Commuters on both the Central and Western lines will have more local train services from November 1 onwards. This has been made possible as the railways have introduced additional services in its new timetable which will come from the same day. On the central line, at least 18 new local train services have been introduced in its new timetable.

“The total number of services on main line will increase from 838 to 856 on a daily basis. At least three additional ladies coaches will be added on the 12 local trains for the women commuters travelling beyond Kalyan,” said a central railway official. The central railways has increased at least 13 local train services moving towards suburbs.

Diva residents were glad to know the increase in the number fast train halting at Diva. “It is a good news for Diva residents. The number of commuters falling from the local trains will reduce due to this move,” said Supriya Patil, a daily commuter at Diva. The people taking a Thane bound train from Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will have to rush as the last local train to Thane will leave six minutes early. The last train will leave to Thane from CSMT at 12:28 am instead of 12: 34 am.

Salient features of Western Railway Time Table with effect from 1st November,2017 https://t.co/tW4RMQVHz5 @RailMinIndia @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 31, 2017

On the western line, at least eight new additional services will run on this line. The change in time table has also led to increasing of speed limits and additional halts.