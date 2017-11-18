Mumbai: Railway workers stage ‘rail roko’ at Kalyan station after gangman was detained in theft case

Mumbai: Chaos reigned at Kalyan railway station on Thursday as angry railway workers staged a ‘rail roko’ after a gangman was detained in a theft case on the same day. The Kalyan railway police had registered a case against the gangman after he allegedly stole a purse that fell from a moving train.

On Thursday, a woman commuter identified as Janabai Vani (30) was travelling between Vitthalwadi and Kalyan stations. “Vani had boarded a Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) train and her purse accidentally fell from the train between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi station,” said a railway police official.

The railway police officials said a few gangmen were working on the tracks on the same section and one of them stole the purse which lay on the railway tracks. “Vani filed a complaint with the Kalyan railway police and we detailed the gangman who had stolen her purse. As the news spread, Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) workers reached our station and staged a ‘rail roko’,” said a railway police official.

The incident took place between 5:37pm to 5:50pm when at least 20 members from CRMS stood on the tracks and stopped a local train at Kalyan station. This caused chaos since it was peak hours. Government Railway Police (GRP) officials were forced to rush to the spot in order to maintain law and order.

The gangman has been identified as Govind Kadam (21) and is a resident of Lonavala. “We registered a case of punishment for theft (section 379) in the incident. We are investigating further into the incident,” added the railway police. Valuables worth Rs 20,000 was allegedly stolen by Kadam. “The mobile phone was recovered from Kadam and thecash worth at least Rs 10,000 is yet to be recovered,” added the official. On Friday, the central railways initiated a departmental enquiry into the incident.