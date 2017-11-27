Mumbai: Railway Police rescues teen girl in nick of time at Airoli station

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl was saved by an alert RPF official after she attempted to commit suicide by slashing her wrist on Friday. The RPF staffer rushed to save the girl and managed to get her medical attention within the golden hour (the first hour after a traumatic injury, when emergency treatment is most likely to be successful).

On November 24, B.T. Sonawane and A. Narawade of GRP Thane, two alert RPF personnels posted at Airoli station acted after commuters raised alarm. The girl, whose name is withheld, had come to Airoli to board a train for Bhandup where she studies in a college. “As per the CCTV footage, the girl seemed to be tense and took the step in a jiffy. The commuters at the platform gathered around her and raised an alarm,” said an RPF personnel, requesting anonymity.

Preliminary investigation into the incident stated that she had fought with one of her friends and that led to the incident. The officials have summoned her parents to question them on the incident. The girl is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital at Airoli. The girls father appreciated the timely action taken by RPF posted on the platform.

“Had the RPF staffers not been alert, it would have been difficult to save the victim’s life,” added the official. The GRP officials have made a diary entry pertaining to the incident and are enquiring into the incident. Officials said further action, if need be, will be taken upon establishing the exact reason behind her extreme step.