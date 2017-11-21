Mumbai: Railway Commissioner clears Elphinstone bridge file only 14 days after the stampede

Mumbai: The commissioner of Railway Security has delayed the clearing of the file related to construct a bridge connecting Parel and Elphinstone Road station, revealed a Right To Information (RTI) inquiry. City-based activist, Anil Galgali filed an RTI pertaining to the bridge construction and it was revealed that the Railway Commissioner provided the necessary remarks only 14 days after the stampede at Elphistone Road.

Galgali had sought information from the Central Railway pertaining to the progress in the past three years for construction of a new Parel Railway bridge. “The Divisional Engineer of the Central Railway SK Srivastava allowed me to perform the inspection of the related files. The inspected files also contained letters written by the Railway Security Commissioner to the Chief Engineer, Central Railway which refers to the note informing the Railway Security Commissioner about the Parel station pedestrian bridge. The Railway Security Commissioner AK Jain failed to work on the status of the bridge for three long years,” added Galgali.

Jain paid a visit to the site along with the Chief Engineer and Chief Bridge Engineer on October 11 after the stampede incident on the Elphinstone Road bridge. “Jain clear the file on the same day and mentioned that the entrance and exit ways are narrow and congested. He further suggested that a combine planning was necessary for constructing of a new bridge as commuters of both central and western line are using this common bridge,” added Galgali. Galgali has also sent a letter addressing to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Civil Aviation Minister Gajpathi Raju, suggesting that a proper time frame has to be set within which the Railway Commissioner is required to submit the reports and clear his observation. Central Railway officials were not available to comment on the RTI reply.