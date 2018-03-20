Mumbai Rail Roko Protest: Students are protesting on tracks; read to know why and what are their demands

Mumbai: Apprentice student had blocked the rail track around 7 am between Matunga and Dadar station forcing trains to stop on Tuesday at Central Railways in Mumbai. Entire four lines (Fast and slow tracks) were affected between Matunga and CSMT. Students were shouting slogans against railways, held placard in their hands demanding one-time settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government. According to latest report, the protest has been stopped and the Railway Minister is going to brief the media at Rail Bhavan at 11.45am.

The railways and roadways are affected due to rail roko protest. According to reports, the police resorted to lathi charge on the students to control the crowd. In responding to that, the students threw stones at the local trains.

BEST is providing extra buses from Matunga station. MNS and Shiv Sena leader joined the protest to support the students and Sena will meet Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over the protest.

Former MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande, who reached at the spot, said: “We have come here to request students to leave the tracks, but they are not ready to listen,” he said, questioning why no railway officials have reached the site.

What are their demands

* 20% quota for students of railway apprentice should be cancelled

* Students who pass the Railway Act Apprentice examination should be permanently accommodated in the railway service.

* Students who have passed Railway Apprentice should be accommodated in the old rules according to the GM quota, as per the same rules as in the future.

* Decisions should be made within a month without making any demands and rules.

See video of rail roko by student at Matunga