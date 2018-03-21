Mumbai Rail Roko: ‘Flexi timing’ allows people to report late to their offices

Mumbai: For the first time it seems ‘flexi timing’ was implemented by offices in the city as most of the office-goers who were stuck in the trains due to rail roko andolan were allowed to reach offices late. “On Tuesday morning, when we got to know about the rail roko andolan, we received a message from the office asking us to report late to the office and travel safe,” said one of the commuters.

Commuters, who were stranded for hours in trains which bore the brunt of the agitation, alighted from the coaches and were seen walking along the railway tracks. Some even took to the social media to express their woes.

Most of the commuters complaint saying earlier Ola, Uber strike and now rail roko by the students has affected many commuters in the city leading office-goers reaching late to the office for two consecutive days. “What’s wrong with the people? Despite being educated they are behaving like this? if they have problem or issue they can talk to concern authorities and come to the solution. By doing rail andolan what they are going to get, their such action only affects the common man,” said Rajesh Chavan, who was stuck in train for two hours.

Dabbawalas also affected

The sudden agitation also affected the delivery services of ‘Dabbawalas’, the famed tiffin-carriers of Mumbai. The spokesperson said the services was affected badly as more than 1000 dabbawalas could not deliver the tiffins to the offices.

“Due to the local trains being halted, our deliveries were stuck in trains. As a result our tiffins could not reach to more than 30000 people,” said Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association’s.