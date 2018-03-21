Mumbai Rail Roko: Agitating students aspiring for railway jobs disrupt the lives of fellow students

Mumbai: On Tuesday, agitating students aspiring for railway jobs threw the board exam schedule of their brethren in disarray. There were ATKT examinations for Semester 1 and 3; also, there were Higher Secondary School exams for foreign languages and the last date for submission of forms for the Third Year Bachelor in Mass Media (BMM).

For once, the authorities were considerate and gave extra time to those who did not reach their examination venue in time. But there were also many who could not take their exams; the authorities are yet to take a call on them. Tuesday was the last date for students of TY BMM to submit their online forms for the sixth semester, which starts mid-April. The students were supposed to complete the process on Wednesday but due to the protests couldn’t make it to their respective colleges.

“It was the last date for submitting the online form on Mumbai University’s Official site for our sixth-semester examination. Due to the protest, I could not make it to my college to complete the procedure. It was scary because this is our last semester and if we do not sit for the exam, it jeopardizes our careers. Thankfully, we got a message from our college informing us that the dates have been extended, which is a huge relief,’’ said Girish, a TYBMM student.

Schools and colleges constantly monitored the situation with officials of the boards assuring students that they would not lose a semester. “We were asked by the University of Mumbai to extend the deadline for submission of forms. This will enable students to give their examinations in the ensuing month,” said Mahek Sukhani, faculty at VES Chembur.

“The HSC students had Russian and Arabic papers on Tuesday but not many students were seen taking the exams,’’ said in-charge secretary Subhash Borse, Mumbai Division, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. On March 11, thousands of protesting farmers had walked into Mumbai. They changed their schedule midway and walked to Azad Maidan at midnight to ensure that students appearing for exams do not suffer. But this time, students disrupted the lives of fellow students.