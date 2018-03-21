Mumbai Rail Roko: 11 cops injured in stone-pelting; 2 held

Mumbai: As many as 11 personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) suffered injuries in stone-pelting on Tuesday by the agitating students demanding jobs in the Indian Railways. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident, a police official said.

Five GRP personnel, including a senior police inspector posted at Dadar and two women constables, were injured in the incident, the official said. Besides, six RPF men were injured in the stone-pelting by agitators squatting on the railway tracks, he said.

The GRP at Dadar registered a case against nearly 800 to 1,000 people under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force on public servant) and 341 (wrongful restraint), and various others provisions of the Railways Act and the Bombay Police Act, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (GRP Central) Samadhan Pawar.