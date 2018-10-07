Mumbai: Rail corporation to seek state government nod for Rs 55 crore transport project

Mumbai: The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is likely to approach the state government for approval of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3-A. According to sources, Rs54,777crore may be sanctioned for the MUTP-3A project. A meeting will be held in Mantralaya with the finance and urban development department secretaries; the date of the meeting is yet to be decided.

MRVC officials have said they are ready with the design and blueprint of stations and once the state government gives its approval, work will start. “As soon as the Railway Board provides clearance, the proposal will be approved by the cabinet committee on economic affairs,” added the official. “In April, a detailed report of the MUTP-3A project was submitted to the state government and the ministry of railways. We are positive about getting their approval,” said R S Khurana, chairman and managing director of MRVC.

Last month, railway minister Piyush Goyal had visited Mumbai thrice and had discussed the MUTP-3A project with railway officials at all three meetings, stating this project was crucial for the city’s commuters. Railway officials said MUTP-3A will help reduce crowding in Virar, Panvel, Bandra, Kalyan and Borivali. A fast, elevated corridor between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel on the Harbour line has been proposed in the project. “The deadline for completion of the MUTP-3A project is 2022-23. The state government will fund 50 per cent of the project, meaning it will pay Rs 27,388 crore to the MRVC for the project,” added official.