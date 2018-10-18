Mumbai: Raids at Dongri hookah parlour; 7 held

Mumbai: The Dongri police has arrested seven persons on Wednesday evening during a raid at a hookah parlour. On a tipoff, the raid was carried out at shop number at Rehmania Tower, Dongri. The arrested persons have been identified as Sarfaraz Shaikh (42), Madhukar Solanki (31), Mustaq Shaikh (34), Naman Bansode (35), Ibrahim Shaikh (45), Altaf Shaikh (29) and Fardeen Shaikh (38).

Sandeep Bhagdikar, senior inspector, Dongri police, said, “We had received a tipoff that the accused were running an illegal hookah parlour. Seven accused were arrested on Wednesday night.We have been regularly conducting drives against the illegal hookah parlours.”