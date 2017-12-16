Mumbai: Raees Shaikh writes to BMC to provide relief to shopkeepers when they come for renewal of licences

Mumbai: The group leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Raees Shaikh of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has written to the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) to provide relief to shopkeepers and factory owners when they come for renewal of their trade and factory licences.

He has stated in his letter that many of the shops and factories which are in the cessed buildings are unable to produce the zero property clearance bill to the licence department as the property tax is usually been paid by the landlords or the owners of the building (builder or developer). Hence, the condition of providing the property tax clearance bill is delaying the trade licence renewal process.

In Mumbai, the majority of the cessed building are in South Mumbai —Bhendi Bazar, Byculla, Sandhurst Road and a few are in the suburbs till Sion. Shaikh added that the condition which has been set by the civic department is tedious and eventually delaying the renewal. Also, due to the requirement, many are unable to furnish the same and have to pay penalty if the licences are not renewed on time or before the expiry date. A senior civic officer from the property tax department stated that the law clearly states that the owner or the occupier has to pay the tax.

The civic corporation is not concerned with the person but with the structure and as along as the structure remains the occupier or the owner has to pay the tax. While another officer from the BMC stated that providing the property tax clearance bill is not mandatory, one can renew the licence without it too.