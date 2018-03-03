Mumbai: Radio Jockeys play ‘black and white’ Holi, paint speed-breakers for city

Mumbai: While the city was busy preparing for Holi, Radio City launched a fortnight-long #BlackandWhiteHoli campaign which is aimed at improving road safety in Mumbai. Spearheaded by popular radio jockeys, the initiative aims at reducing road accidents by painting the speed breakers and zebra crossings in the city.

RJ Karan, who initiated the campaign said, “The idea struck me when I was travelling to Pune and our car just survived a scare. I noticed around 80 percent of the speed breakers were unpainted. We were lucky, but we decided to act on it and get them painted by ourselves.” RJ Salil and RJ Archana also partnered with Karan for the initiative.

As a part of the on-air campaign, Radio City invites listeners in Mumbai to dial in and identify specific areas of the city where speed breakers need to be painted. Subsequently, the jockeys and team of Chal Rang De, an NGO aiming at making the city beautiful with colours, will arrive at the location along with volunteers from schools, colleges and other organizations to paint speed breakers or zebra crossings. The initiative was also supported by kids across locations who voluntarily participated to paint speed breakers.

“The joy of being able to make a difference due to such initiatives gives a different high. People were joining us even after midnight, many traffic and municipal officials also joined us for the same,” said RJ Archana. She also added such campaigns aim to reduce such pressing social issues. Radio City has covered key areas like Carter Road in Bandra, Lokhandwala backroad Andheri, Kala Nagar in Bandra, Charkop in Kandivali, spread breakers near Grand Hyatt Santacruz, Powai Vihar, S.V. Road in Andheri, among others.

“Mayor of the city has taken cognisance of the campaign and has promised to urge municipal commissioner to paint all the remaining speed breakers and zebra crossings which are unmarked,” Karan said. A recent study showed that around 30 per cent of road accidents take place because of lack of visibility of speed breakers and zebra crossings. Additionally, around 42 per cent people get an E-challan for overstepping lines at zebra crossings.