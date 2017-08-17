Thane: Prostitution racket busted; 6 men arrested, 4 women rescued

Thane: The Thane police busted a flesh trade racket being allegedly run at a lodge in the district and arrested six men and rescued four women from there. Based on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell of the Thane police’s crime branch raided the lodge in Kalyan township on Tuesday evening, a police official said in a release issued late last night.

The six nabbed persons included the contractor who used run the lodge, its two managers, cashier, waiter and an agent who was part of the prostitution racket, senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar said.

The police team also rescued four women, including a Bangladeshi national, from the place, he said.

The arrested men were booked under IPC sections 370(2)(3) (trafficking of persons) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Daundkar said.

They were produced in a local court which remanded them in police custody till August 19, he said. The rescued women were sent to a rehabilitation centre in Thane, the police official added.