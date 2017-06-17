Mumbai: Promises galore in poll-bound Mira-Bhayandar

Bhayandar: The much anticipated rain during the monsoon season is materializing in a slow pace across the state but in the twin cities, it is raining promises, assurances and packages, courtesy upcoming polls to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) scheduled to be held in the first week of August.

In one of the promises, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave his nod for setting up an independent Police Commissionerate and a separate Tehsil office in the region, following a meeting with a delegation led by legislator Narendra Mehta, civic chief Dr. Naresh Gite, Mayor Geeta Jain, Town Planner Dilip Ghevare on Wednesday.

The CM gave his in-principle nod and directions for 14 other much needed infrastructural developmental work, including financial aid of Rs.93 crore for nullah channelization work under the Suvarna Jayanthi Nagarotthan Yojana, immediate allotment of units and pending rent disbursal to beneficiaries of the BSUP housing scheme, transfer of Jesal Park chowpatty, Netaji Subashchandra Bose Stadium land in Bhayandar to the civic body and Rs. 200 crore aid for road and water supply.