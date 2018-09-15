Mumbai: ‘Professor’ bid to con student into giving him sexual favours

Mumbai: The Bandra-Kurla Complex police have registered a case against an employee of Mumbai University for allegedly molesting a student on the pretext of increasing her marks in the exam. The accused has been identified as Nafees, alias Nikhil, who posed as a ‘professor’ in the university’s distance learning department.

The police have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to molestation, cheating by impersonation and wrongful confinement. Sources said Nikhil, a Mumbai university employee, allegedly posed as a university professor and demanded sexual favours from a female student in return for giving her good grades in the examination.

Falling prey to the con, the victim sold her gold jewellery in order to pay him off in cash, instead of granting sexual favours. But when Nikhil refused to budge, the student approached the BKC police station on Wednesday to register a complaint. However, the police made the arrest on Friday afternoon. During the initial probe, the police learnt that Nikhil had been conning female students using the same modus operandi for the last 2 years. The Police expect many more women will come forward after Nikhil is asked to identify his victims.