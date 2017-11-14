Mumbai: Pro-Kabaddi player attacks man for supporting rival team

On Saturday, a man who was cheering for the winning team was assaulted by a Pro-Kabaddi player Nilesh Sawant. The man was hit on the head, and was bleeding. After the incident, the Nehru Nagar Police booked Sawant.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the incident took place on Saturday, when Nilesh Shinde — player of Dabang Delhi team in the Pro-Kabaddi league 2017 — attended a kabaddi match in Sanrakshan Pratishthan and Swastik Kurla at Nehru Nagar Shivaji Maidan, Kurla East. The victim, Satish Sawant also came to watch the match and was supporting the Sanrakshan Pratishthan team. The match got over at around 11.50, and winners were Sanrakshak Pratishthan.

Satish Sawant said that, “I was cheering for the winning team, and screamed ‘shabbash’ (well done). After hearing me cheer, Shinde started abusing me. When I objected, he called his friend Pratap Shetty and the two started beating me.”

When they assaulted Sachin Sawant, he received a blow on his head and started bleeding. After seeing Sawant bleeding, the locals intervened and took Sawant to selection committee’s office, where he was given first aid, and after that he was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Sachin Sawant received stitches on his head.

In the meanwhile, the police have booked Nilesh Sawant and his friend Pratap Shetty under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by weapon), 504 (breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The duo has not been arrested yet.