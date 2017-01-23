Mumbai: Pro-Jallikattu protesters slam PETA

Mumbai: A group of around 150 protesters gathered at Azad Maidan on Sunday in order to protest against the ban on Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport. The protesters primarily demanded amendment of Section 27 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, to include Jallikattu bulls in the category of trained animals used in the military, police, exhibitions, zoos or for educational and scientific purposes.

The protesters also said that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is a foreign-based organisation and knows nothing about their traditional culture. They said, “PETA is a Virginia, United States-Based organisation and therefore, should not intervene in our traditions. They are misleading the urban population by saving a stray dog and clicking pictures in order to show their concern towards animals. They are completely unaware about our way of nurturing the bulls. They have never visited out cattle sheds, so how can they comment on our sport.”

Rahul Bankar, one of the protesters at Azad, said, “How can people from different countries understand our culture and therefore, would only comment negative about it. Organisations like PETA receive funds in crores. The government should probe into the details in their expenditure of funds. They are fooling the urban dwellers by displaying fake concern towards animals. They don’t know anything about Jallikattu.”

It has to be noted that the Centre on Friday approved an ordinance to revive Jallikattu but a final verdict is yet to come.