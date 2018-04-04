Mumbai: Private schools to initiate voucher system for Right to Education admissions

Mumbai: Private unaided schools of the state have suggested initiating a voucher system for admissions through Right to Education (RTE). This move has come to tackle the reimbursement burden of fee from the state government. Private unaided schools under Federation of Schools Association of Maharashtra (FSAM) have suggested a voucher system for applying for RTE admissions. This system would solve problem of waiting for reimbursement for RTE admissions.

Schools stated they do not want to wait for reimbursement given by state government. Bharat Malik, a senior member of private schools said, “The reimbursement amount is Rs 1,200 crore since 2012 where the government has not paid the funds for education of students of Class 1 to Class 8. This is elementary education and students cannot be denied of this right.”

Students claimed they need to get education for free under RTE in private schools. Malik added, “We want to introduce voucher system so that children are given specified amount in their account and they can use it anytime. Parents should use it wisely so that they do not have to wait for the reimbursement amount.”

Private unaided schools have initiated a movement which would facilitate facilitate of funds for education of students. Malik said, “We cannot be denied of the fact that reimbursement is given to us. We cannot let any students suffer due to the carelessness of the state government. We need to use these funds to help students fund their education.”

Schools stated they cannot adhere it as any amount given to them in advance. Radha Sen, a parent said, “Parents and students may misuse of the funds and use it for students. We cannot award students a certain amount of fund which may be misused. The funds should be used for admissions through RTE admissions help future if students. Our teachers help students to secure admissions which is used for children of economically weak sections of society.”