Mumbai: Prime suspect in Bank of Baroda heist is within the state, says police

Mumbai: The Sanpada police believe that the prime suspect in the Bank of Baroda robbery is within the state and has been constantly changing locations for the past two days. The police said that the prime suspect is identified as Genu Bacchan Prasad. Prasad had taken the Balaji Store on rent. The 25-feet tunnel was dug across Balaji Store to reach the locker room of the bank.

According to a senior police official, “Prasad’s last location was traced to Nashik two days ago. We are suspecting that he is within the state of Maharashtra and has been constantly changing locations. We have also dispatched a team to his native place in Jharkhand to trace him.” The police said that Prasad may be using different local modes of transport and taking shelter at lodges.

“Prasad had submitted a fake PAN card and fake address proof to a real estate agent. he had taken the Balaji Store on rent since May this year, “added the official. According to Suraj Padvi, Senior Police Inspector, Sanpada police station, “We are further questioning the real estate agent to gather details about Prasad and his other accomplices.” Meanwhile, total 10 teams have been dispatched within and outside the state to nab Prasad.

The robbers have stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2.85 crore from the bank branch at Sector 11 at plot number 6 at Juinagar. The heist was conducted by digging a 25-feet long tunnel to reach the locker room of the bank. The thieves had broke open 30 lockers out of the total 225 lockers at the bank. The miscreants had struck over the weekend but the incident came to light only on Monday morning when the bank re-opened and a customer found the lockers in the treasury room tampered with and reported the matter to a bank official.

According to the officer, the quantum of the loot has been assessed at Rs 2.85 crore, which included 10 kg gold, 6 kg silver, some cash and other jewellery. The officer said the police suspect involvement of around four persons in the crime. Replying to a query on possible involvement of any bank official, he said, “Until now, nothing has come out to point involvement of the bank officials. However, we are investigating the case from all angles”. Police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC at Sanpada police station.