Mumbai: Prepone possession date by 3 years, RERA orders developer

Parliament paralysis: Democracy loses vigour Even by the whimsical standards of India’s 24x7 TV news channels, the coverage of the Rajya Sabha elections, particularly in…

Reprieve for 20 AAP MLAs The Delhi High Court order reinstating 20 AAP legislators, who were disqualified by the Election Commission for being found in…

No blanket reversal of court verdict The recent Supreme Court order, prescribing stringent precautions before the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention…

US-China trade war will have no winners One of the significant global trends these days is the rise of protectionism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had identified this…