Mumbai: Pravin Nikam, husband of Purva playschool owner, arrested by police

Mumbai: The Kharghar police arrested Pravin Nikam, the husband of the owner of Purva play school and day center in the Kharghar creche assault case on Monday. Earlier, Priyanka Nikam, the owner of the play school, was arrested where Afsana Shaikh (34), the domestic help hired by her had abused a toddler.

Shaikh had slapped, kicked and beaten up a 10- month-old baby girl at the daycare on November 24. Shaikh accused the toddler was annoying and cried not wanting to sleep.

The incident came to light after the parents saw an injury mark on the daughter’s eye and her face was swollen with blood clot marks all over the forehead. The incident was also caught on CCTV cameras and the video went viral across television news channels and social media.

Ruchita, the mother of the toddler had questioned the Nikam about the incident, but she had not given a proper response. Nikam had initially defended Shaikh saying, the toddler may have got hurt while playing with toys. When the baby’s parents approached the doctor, he suspected it to be a case of child abuse. Later, the girl’s parents, Ruchita and Rajat Sinha went to Kharghar police station and lodged a First Information Report against Shaikh and Nikam.

“Both Praveen and Priyanka, whose police remand ended today (Monday), were produced in court and remanded to two day police custody,” said Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai.