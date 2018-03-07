Mumbai: Prashant Paricharak told not to attend House till decision is taken on issue

Mumbai: Taking note of the sentiments expressed in the House, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar chairman of the Legislative Council directed Girish Bapat, minister for parliamentary affairs to convey it to Prashant Paricharak, Independent member he should not attend the proceedings till he does not give his ruling on the second resolution moved by Anil Parab, Shiv Sena member.

As soon as the house assembled for the day, Parab demanded Paricharak should not be allowed to step into the premises of Vidhan Bhavan. Nimbalkar citing legislative practices and rules said a second motion cannot be moved on the same matter within a year of the house voting and adopting the earlier motion.

He added he will give his ruling later on the second motion as Parab has argued he has changed the tenor of his motion. Chairman directed the government to convey it to Paricharak. Replying to the debate Bapat said the government will act according to the directives of the chair.

Earlier in the morning in the Legislative Assembly Shiv Sena led by Sunil Prabhu staged a walk out of the house demanding Paricharak be dismissed and First Information (FIR) Report be lodged against Paricharak.

Replying to the debate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated the issue is related to the upper house and that the government will make a statement over it when the upper house decides on it. Speaker Haribhau Bagde pointed out the issue is related to the upper house and that the upper house was supreme to decide on the issue and this house cannot decide on it.