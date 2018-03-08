Mumbai: Prakash Ambedkar calls for students’ morcha on March 15

Mumbai: Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) president Prakash Ambedkar, on Wednesday, called a state-wide students morcha on March 15 in order to appeal to the central and state government to release the scholarships to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and other lower-income class.

“In the morcha, we want to convey our message loud and clear to the central government. If they want to help farmers (in loan waiver), please do. But do not snatch the funds from SC/ST budget,”said Prakash Ambedkar. Ambedkar also appealed the students to come down for the morcha for their education and scholarship rights. “I urge students to come for the agitation and let the government know that education is not the responsibility of parents, but of government,”he added.

In October 2017, Maharashtra government published a resolution of tribal development department stating Rs. 500 crore from Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) was released for loan waiver of farmers under the Maharashtra Farm Loan Waiver Scheme.

Referring to the ongoing strike in the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Ambedkar said there have been 20 fewer admissions this year than previous academic year.

“This year, there has been a fall of 20 admissions from the SC/ST community. It is naturally due to lack of scholarship offered. If they had the required fees to pay, why would they ask for scholarships?”asked Ambedkar. He also sought release of complete scholarship fund from the government to the TISS students and added that the party extends support to the student strikes.

Furthermore, Ambedkar alleged the central government for having involved in the corruption of Rs. 1,868 crore of social justice department due to which the students were devoid of scholarships.

“The money grant is merely shown on paper but are not released and it does not reach where it is supposed to. We want the perpetrators involved in the corruption to be arrested immediately,”Ambedkar said.

The party also demanded rise in SC income limit to five lakh rupees from the existing two lakh rupees and the same should be implemented for OBC, Vimukt Jati and Nomadic Tribes, and Special Backward Category from the existing one lakh rupees. Asides from that, the party also sought rise of Rs 1,500 per month of daily allowances for all the lower-income groups.