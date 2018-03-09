Mumbai: Powai tribals still affected from Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road construction
Mumbai: Even as 10 years passed by, tribal families living on the premises of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Powai, who were affected due to construction of the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), have not yet been rehabilitated, a response to a Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed.
The RTI, filed by activist Anil Galgali, informed that Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has failed to do complete resettlement and rehabilitation of the tribal families.
“Due to apathetic approach of the MMRDA, the completion of project for widening of the JVLR, as per the agreement between IIT and MMRDA, has not taken place and the rehabilitation of the tribals is still pending,” said Galgali. He also added that due to such approach of the development authority, the Adivasis staying in the tribal layouts are in misery.
Anil Galgali had sought information from the MMRDA and IIT Mumbai regarding the rehabilitation of the tribals living in the Adivasi layouts.
“The assistant registrar of the IIT informed me that an agreement was executed between the IIT and MMRDA in 2007 without any cost compensation,” said Galgali, adding, “Almost 10,559 sq mtrs of land belonging to the IIT was affected by the JVLR project initiated by the MMRDA for which IIT was not paid any compensation. The MMRDA paid Rs. 3.16 crore to IIT for the purpose of shifting the various services of IIT in the effected portion.”
The MMRDA administration had, in 2011, shifted 99 huts from the portion. In 2013, however, when a Ghatkopar deputy collector conducted a survey in Perubag and Bhaangshila areas of Powai for the hutments and the scrapyard, there were 433 huts.
“Chief Minister had directed MMRDA administration to carry out the rehabilitation of the Adivasi layouts under the MUTP (Mumbai Urban Transport Project) scheme in 2016, which also has been ignored by the MMRDA administration. This has endangered the lives of the inhabitants of the Adivasi pockets,” Galgali added.
A senior MMRDA official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have rehabilitated all the eligible project-affected people. But some encroachers are trying to raise the issue, saying theirs was not done. We will still verify their claims and take necessary steps in due course.”
