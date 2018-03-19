Mumbai: Powai police arrest two Delhi robbers

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested two men from Delhi on March 16 for robbing a manager of herbal product distributors in Powai of Rs 9.50 lakh in February. Both the robbers — Rahmat Mohammad Ali (21) and Shivkumar Pratap Singh (23) – have been brought to Mumbai on Saturday night on transit remand for four days and were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate court on Sunday.

“Ali is a former employee and he knew about the schedule of his manager who deposits heavy cash in his bank on Sunday. Ali had left his job almost six months ago after he complained of being underpaid. He and his accomplice Singh planned to loot the manager of herbal product distributors. At 11:15 am on February 18 (Sunday), when the manager going to his bank with a bag containing cash Rs 9.50 lakh to deposit, the duo accosted him, pushed him inside the shop, tied his hands and leg besides taping his mouth, and decamped with his bag containing cash,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Milind Khetle.

After sometime the manager reached managed to untie himself and reached Powai police station where the FIR was registered. Considering the sensitivity of the case, the zonal DCP Navinchandra Reddy formed several teams to solve the case. The teams were being supervised by ACP Khetle and Powai senior PI Anil Pophale.

“We first studied the CCTV footage of the crime spot and checked all the CCTV cameras of the route they took to flee. We learnt that the duo reached Bhandup railway station in an autorickshaw. After taking the grab of Bhandup railway station’s CCTV footage, we showed it to the victim and his employees. One of the employees identified Ali but he was not sure as Ali’s face was unclear in the CCTV footage,” said an officer.

The investigators scanned the documents of all the former employees who had left the company recently. “After we were sure of Ali’s involvement in the crime, we sent one team to Delhi and arrested him and his accomplice from Mandavli area of East Delhi on March 16,” the officer said.

The police have recovered Rs 6.35 lakh cash from both accused who have been booked under sections — robbery (392), tresspassing (452), wrongful confinement (342), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (504) – of IPC. Both of them are in police custody till March 20.