Mumbai: Postal department’s 42-year wait for possession of Bhandup plot continues

Mumbai: The lack of coordination between two central government authorities has resulted in the postal department force to run from pillar to post since last 42 years. In a classic case, the postal department which paid and purchased a plot from the naval authorities has not been able to develop it property as the naval department has to yet demarcate boundaries on this plot. This information has come to light after the postal department gave information to Anil Galgali under the Right to Information Act query.

Galgali had sought to learn the status of land purchased by Post department. Public Information Officer and Assistant Director of Post (legal and Building) department informed, “The plot was purchased on on February 26 1973, from Ministry of Defence and the area measures 13,200 square feet (sq ft). Department of Posts took possession of this plot taken on December 5, 1975. However, due to lot of construction activity in vacant lands in the colony and the exact location of the postal plot was difficult to locate. Hence Naval Authority delayed demarcation of this postal plot. As a result, there is no construction of post office building on this plot.”

The Navy Officer, Ministry of Defence earmarked a plot measuring area of 13,200 sq ft at Powai Naval Colony for a post office building on February 7, 1966 at the cost of Rs 26,400/- DOP from the Defence Department was shown as February 26, 1973 and possession of the plot was on December 5,1975.

After long perusal, the Administrative office, NCH Colony agreed to show the exact location of postal plot and thereafter a team of Postal Department led by Assistant Director (Legal and Bldg) Mumbai Region and Commander- Mha Mujawar, Administrative office inspected the said office plot on April 19, 2017.

They found the plot suitable for construction for a post office building and issued the order to carry out official demarcation of the plot in the presence of officer from DOP and Administrative Office on May 23, 2017 but Administrative Office again did not co-operate resulting delay of construction of Post office.

A Competent Authority already approved principal construction of post office building ( 5,000 Sq Ft) but delay on part of Administrative Office has halted the execution construction of Post office building. Now DOP has raised up matter with Rear Admiral Pradeep Joshi, CEO (PEA) Western Naval Command on 22 August 2017. The reply is not received from Naval Authorities. Does the naval authorities want another project like Adarsh on that plot is the suspicion in the minds of the people looking at the delaying tactics adopted by them in conducting the demarcation of the plot.

Galgali has expressed disappointment on the lethargic attitude of the naval authorities who have not been able to do a simple demarcation of the plot for which they have already received the consideration. In a letter addressed to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Galgali has requested a enquiry into the lethargic working of the concerned naval authorities and immideate resolution of the issue be ordering demarcation and handover of the plot to the postal department.