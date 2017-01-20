Mumbai: Post protest, SNDT Vice chancellor goes back on her statement

Mumbai: The Vidyarthi Bharti Sangathan today protested outside the SNDT women’s college in Mumbai, after the University issued a strict notice to students to cover up their body with full clothes. The circular was issued by SNDT university administration on the Churchgate campus to maintain a dress code for the students. But VC Dr. Shashikala Wanjari get back about her statement today.

While taking the press conference, Vice Chancellor Dr. Shashikala Wanjari went back on a statement that was issued on 18th January in a local daily newspaper, stating that, “I want the girls to wear clothes that cover the entire body. Indecent clothes are against our culture and the university motto.”

During the press conference that was held today Wanjari going back on her statement stated that, “We did not ask students to not wear jeans or tops to college. Our only motto was to wear a decent clothes.”

Ex Justice Chandrashekhar Rao Dharmaadhikari said, “Girl can take care from themselves.”

The Sangathan was shouting with a slogan “Halla bol” and “Murdabad” outside the college.

Vijayta Bhonkar from Vidyarthi Bharti Sangathan said, “After graduation, and, post graduation we know what we can, or, cannot wear. We are protesting against the decision which has been taken by the administration.”

She added, “ The student have personal life, and, a to decide what to wear or not. The government does not need to be involved in such decisions.”