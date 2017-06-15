Mumbai: Post-mortems in limbo as workers of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civic Hospital go on strike

Bhayandar: To ease the burden on the relatives of the deceased in medico-legal cases, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had recently decided to do away with the archaic practice of conducting post-mortems only in daytime.

However, less than a week after the 24×7 post-mortem facilities were initiated in the premises of MBMC-operated Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civic Hospital in Bhayandar, the service is badly paralyzed after two out of the three sweepers, who doubled-up as body-cutters announced, an indefinite boycott on Wednesday to register their protest against lack of facilities.

Even as the crucial post of government deputed medical officer is lying vacant for the past couple of years, 30 doctors from the MBMC have been deployed to conduct round-the-clock post-mortems on a rotational basis.

As a stop gap arrangement, these doctors are assisted by unqualified sweepers who double-up as dead body cutters and attendants to perform autopsies.

Apart from catering to the needs of six police stations in the city for medico-legal cases, the lone post-mortem centre shoulders an additional responsibility of handling railway accident cases that occur in and around the region. This medical facility registers an average of 100 autopsies per month.

For investigating agencies, forensic science plays a significant role in medico-legal cases especially murder mysteries – to work to get to the bottom of the case.