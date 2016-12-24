Mumbai: Post-mortem staff facing equipment crunch at Rajwadi

Mumbai: Despite being the busiest autopsy centre in the city, the Rajawadi post-mortem centre is unable to provide basic equipment to its staff, which has to purchase, at their cost, equipment like the knife and hacksaw blade for their work.

This centre caters to the entire eastern region of the city and has jurisdiction of over 26 police stations. On an average about 12-14 bodies are brought to this centre a day for autopsy examination, to know the cause of death. Some of the most complicated cases like murder, suicide and accidental deaths are brought to this centre for detailed post-mortem examination.

“Even with such a heavy workload, we are not provided with a knife, that we need to cut open the body for the post mortem,” one body cutter said. He elaborated that the three cutters working at this centre have purchased their own knives from the market and have not been reimbursed.

In fact, till a few weeks back, the workers were not even provided with a hacksaw blade that is used to open the skulls. “We were using an old blade which used to take a long time to open up the skull bone. It would further delay our work,” another worker said. It was only after repeated requests that the centre has been provided with a new blade which is now used for autopsy work.

Medical sources said that they often face shortages of items like gloves, plastic gowns and masks and are forced to reuse the same things. “The disposable gloves and masks have to be discarded after one use or they can lead to infections like tuberculosis and AIDS,” an official said.

When asked about this problem, Dr S M Patil, police surgeon and in-charge of the post-mortem centres said that they have been providing the equipment needed on a regular basis at all the centres in the city. “If there is a shortage, then the staff should approach the department and get the new equipment sanctioned instead of complaining about it,” he said.