Mumbai: Portion of road caves in near Marine Lines after heavy rainfall

Mumbai: It was a day of cave-ins. If the collapse of the wall of a residential complex was not enough excitement for a day, a portion of a south Mumbai road also caved in on Monday. This was at Anandilal Poddar Marg near Marine Lines station at around 5 pm. Normally the road is stacked with bumper to bumper traffic in peak hour, but on Monday evening, owing to the poor attendance in offices, the road was relatively starved of vehicles. Otherwise, one can gauge the tragedy that awaited hapless motorists.

The road cuts through Marine Lines station to Gol Masjid and connects it to Metro Cinema. The stretch of the affected road was immediately closed. A BMC official attributed the incident to an underground water pipe burst. He also took credit for the fact that the traffic on the road was immediately halted. Earlier in the day, a wall collapsed in an upscale area of Wadala while a part of a dilapidated four-storeyed residential building collapsed in Pydhonie at noon.