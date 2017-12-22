Mumbai: Portion of old building collapses at Zaveri Bazaar, no one injured

Mumbai: An old building situated at Zaveri Bazaar on Shaikh Memon Street number 135 partly collapsed on Friday evening at around 7.27pm. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Control cell officials stated that the building that collapsed was old and vacant. Hence, no one trapped inside when the incident occurred.

The fire control officer of Mumbai said that three fire engines had been sent for rescue operations but no causality has been reported so far.

As per the Disaster Management Cell, the site had been inspected by C-ward staff. During inspections it was observed that the building was likely to collapse under repair. The non-cessed building’s labourers were vacated and the entry to the busy Khau Galli stopped immediately. The ground+3 storied building collapsed in front of MCGM staff.

The collapse led the road being blocked. Police personnel, BMC officers, fire officials are at site for the removal of debris. The required machinary has been deployed. Assistant Commissioner of C-ward along with the concerned architect Justin Parekh are on site.