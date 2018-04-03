Mumbai: Political pressure to blame for One-Rupee Clinics shutting down

Mumbai: In a sudden change of stance, Dr Rahul Ghule who introduce the One-rupee clinic in April 2017, for providing emergency and affordable medical treatment at the various central railway stations, has now decided to shut down all these clinics. He cited ‘political pressure’ as a reason for his decision.

For the last one year, more than 50, 000 people have been benefited with an emergency medical treatment at the one rupee clinic. Currently, 12 such clinics are been functioning on the railway stations, but soon it will stop functioning phase wise.

Dr Ghule, the CEO of One-Rupee Clinic has given a letter to the CR authorities with the request to close down all the clinics at the stations in phase-wise. He has also alleged in the letter, “Last year in April 2017, we have given a deposit of Rs 20 lakh to open 20 clinics at various stations but still, we have not received eight of the promised centres from the railways. We are struggling to sustain the project as it is a public-oriented,” he said.

He has alleged that politicians are putting pressure on him to close down the centres. “For the past few days, too much political pressure is being put on us. People are raising a question on our intention. We have invested from our pocket on the project for the benefit of the people. We have helped over 40,000 passengers in a medical emergency, saved 10 heart attack patients and also three deliveries been made with the help of the medical experts from our centres,” said Dr Ghule.

He added the politicians are spreading rumours that he has been convicted in Bhujbal case. But it is wrong, I was terminated from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) post. The centres would be closed down in phases. At first, three one-rupee clinics at Mulund, Vikhroli and Vashi stations. However, railway officers are completely refuting the claims.

“This is all baseless. We have been extending all possible assistance to all operators within the rules. Neither there is any proposal for closure nor any such issues brought to our notice,” said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, CR.